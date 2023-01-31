For children with Fetal Alcohol Exposure, a Gap in Support

(Undark) – Since the initial diagnosis, Bagwell said her son has had physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy, and he’s on a waitlist for parent-child interaction therapy. The treatments have helped, she said, but he’s starting to develop behavioral problems serious enough that he may not be able to stay in daycare. The disorder is not rare, but Bagwell’s story — receiving a diagnosis so early in her son’s life — is. Because there are so few specialists, patients mostly go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. While research-based dietary and behavioral interventions have been available since the 1990s and 2000s, respectively, patients — including, so far, Bagwell’s son — almost never get these specialized treatments. (Read More)