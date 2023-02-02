A New Edition of Christian Bioethics Is Now Available

February 2, 2023

Christian Bioethics (vol. 28, no. 3, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “‘Perfect in Humanity’: The Analogy of Perfection in the Person of Christ” by Anthony D Baker
  • “Techne and Teleios: A Christian Perspective on the Incarnation and Human Enhancement Technology” by Ron Cole-Turner
  • “Transhumanism, Motion, and Human Perfection” by Jordan Mason
  • “Highway to Cocytus or Ascent into Paradise: Apatheia and Moral Bioenhancement” by Benjamin N Parks
  • “Incarnation, Posthumanism and Performative Anthropology: The Body of Technology and the Body of Christ” by Michael S Burdett

 

Posted by

Posted in Human Enhancement, Journal Articles, Transhumanism

Ad