A New Edition of Christian Bioethics Is Now Available
February 2, 2023
Christian Bioethics (vol. 28, no. 3, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “‘Perfect in Humanity’: The Analogy of Perfection in the Person of Christ” by Anthony D Baker
- “Techne and Teleios: A Christian Perspective on the Incarnation and Human Enhancement Technology” by Ron Cole-Turner
- “Transhumanism, Motion, and Human Perfection” by Jordan Mason
- “Highway to Cocytus or Ascent into Paradise: Apatheia and Moral Bioenhancement” by Benjamin N Parks
- “Incarnation, Posthumanism and Performative Anthropology: The Body of Technology and the Body of Christ” by Michael S Burdett