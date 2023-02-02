Psychedelics Open Your Brain. You Might Not Like What Falls In.

February 1, 2023

(The Atlantic) – Research suggests that psychedelic-induced neuroplasticity can indeed enhance specific types of learning, particularly in terms of overcoming fear and anxiety associated with past trauma. But claims about the transformative, brain-enhancing effects of psychedelics are, for the most part, overstated. We don’t really know yet how much microdosing, or a full-blown trip, will change the average person’s mental circuitry. And there’s reason to suspect that, for some people, such changes may be actively harmful. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Informed Consent, Neuroethics, News

Ad