In an AI Arms Race, Ethics May Be the First Casualty

(Axios) – As the tech world embraces ChatGPT and other generative AI programs, the industry’s longstanding pledges to deploy AI responsibly could quickly be swamped by beat-the-competition pressures. Why it matters: Once again, tech’s leaders are playing a game of “build fast and ask questions later” with a new technology that’s likely to spark profound changes in society. (Read More)