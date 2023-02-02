GoodRx Leaked Sensitive Health Information to Facebook and Google, FTC Alleges

(STAT News) – The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused GoodRx, the prescription drug discount platform, of sharing sensitive personal information about its users’ prescriptions and health conditions with big tech companies. GoodRx, which also runs a marketplace for telehealth services, agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty for sharing users’ health data — like medication use or health conditions — with third parties including Facebook, Google, and Twilio for advertising. (Read More)