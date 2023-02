AI Robot Was Scheduled to Argue in Court, Then Came the Jail Threats

(NPR) – A British man who planned to have a “robot lawyer” help a defendant fight a traffic ticket has dropped the effort after receiving threats of possible prosecution and jail time. Joshua Browder, the CEO of the New York-based startup DoNotPay, created a way for people contesting traffic tickets to use arguments in court generated by artificial intelligence. (Read More)