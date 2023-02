The Last Drug That Can Fight Gonorrhea Is Starting to Falter

(Wired) – The wearying thing, to professionals, is that they saw the iceberg coming. Gonorrhea is not like Covid, a new pathogen that took us by surprise and required heroic research efforts and medical care. It’s a well-known foe, as old as recorded history, with a predictable response to treatment and an equally predictable record of gaining antibiotic resistance. Nevertheless, it is getting ahead of us. (Read More)