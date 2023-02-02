A Single-Shot Treatment to Protect Infants from RSV May Be Coming Soon

(NPR) – In January, drugmakers AstraZeneca and Sanofi announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is officially reviewing their application to get the treatment – called nirsevimab – approved in the U.S., including results from the trial the Meany twins joined. AstraZeneca said its third phase trial results showed its single-dose treatment was nearly 75% effective at preventing severe infection in babies throughout an RSV season. The data was published in March 2022 in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Read More)