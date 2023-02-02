Promises–and Pitfalls–of ChatGPT-Assisted Medicine

(STAT News) – Like others, we began exploring potential medical applications for ChatGPT, which was trained on more than 570 gigabytes of online textual data, extracted from sources like books, web texts, Wikipedia, articles, and other content on the internet, including some focused on medicine and health care. Although the potential usage of AI such as ChatGPT for medical applications excites us, inaccuracies, confabulation, and bias make us hesitant to endorse its use outside of certain situations. (Read More)