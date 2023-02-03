MDMA and Psilocybin Are Approved as Medicines for the First Time

(Wired) – In a world-first, Australia has announced it will officially recognize MDMA and psilocybin as medicines. On February 3, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)—the government authority responsible for regulating medicines—announced that starting July 1, 2023, authorized psychiatrists will be able to prescribe MDMA for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, for ??treatment-resistant depression. Because the TGA has yet to approve any actual medicines that contain MDMA or psilocybin, patients will initially be receiving “unapproved” medicines containing the substances. (Read More)