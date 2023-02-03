The FTC Is Finally Ready to Take on Health Data Leaks. The Problem Is Bigger Than GoodRx

(STAT News) – The Federal Trade Commission took aim at prescription drug coupon site GoodRx this week in an early attempt to crack down on the unfettered sharing of consumers’ health data for advertising. It was the first time the agency had gone after such a health data violation. But with the vast amounts of patient information now being mined and shared online, it’ll be far from the last. (Read More)