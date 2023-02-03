This Winter’s U.S. COVID Surge Is Fading Fast, Likely Thanks to a ‘Wall’ of Immunity

(NPR) – No one expected this winter’s surge to be as bad as the last two. But both the flu and RSV came roaring back really early this fall. At the same time, the most contagious omicron subvariant yet took off just as the holidays arrived in late 2022. And most people were acting like the pandemic was over, which allowed all three viruses to spread quickly. So there were big fears of hospitals getting completely overwhelmed again, with many people getting seriously ill and dying. But that’s not what happened. (Read More)