After ‘Losing My Life’ Caring for a Sick Partner, a Professor Examines the U.S. Caregiver Crisis

(STAT News) – Mauldin is now working on a book, “Care Nation,” about the lack of support for disabled people and, as a result, for their unpaid caregivers, and about her own experience caring for a chronically ill partner. “We have a care crisis because we don’t value caregivers, because we don’t value the people they care for,” said Mauldin, an associate professor at the University of Connecticut. In the process, she has come across dozens of examples of ingenuity that people with chronic conditions and disabilities use to get through the day. What started as a way to immerse herself in her interview subjects’ environments turned into Disability At Home, an online repository of inventive, patched-together methods of getting things done while disabled. (Read More)