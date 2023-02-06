‘They Were His Best Shot. And They Failed to Help’: Why Did EMS Workers Neglect Tyre Nichols?

(STAT News) – National and state emergency medical services guidelines call for medics — at a bare minimum — to immediately check their patient’s airway, breathing, and vital signs. For head trauma, they would also immobilize the spine and neck, and give oxygen to prevent brain damage. None of that happened for Nichols. “They didn’t do bread and butter EMS,” said Ameera Haamid, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Chicago. “They didn’t do step one, which is, assess your patient.” (Read More)