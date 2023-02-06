Infected Blood Inquiry: Five Things We Have Learned

(BBC) – A long-running public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS has heard its final evidence. It is thought tens of thousands were infected with HIV and hepatitis between 1970 and 1991 after being given a contaminated drug or blood transfusion. The inquiry, which started in 2018, has reviewed thousands of documents and heard testimony from 370 witnesses. It now plans to publish its formal conclusions and recommendations in the autumn. (Read More)