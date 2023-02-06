Meta’s Gruesome Content Broke Him. Now He Wants It to Pay

(Wired) – Despite Meta’s months-long effort to have it dismissed, on February 6, the Kenyan Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that Motaung’s case against the social media company can move forward, meaning that Meta can be held accountable for the psychological damage and labor violations faced by Motaung and other outsourced content moderators. Justice Jacob Gakeri ruled that Meta “shall not be struck” from the case, according to Kenyan news site Business Daily, opening the company up to its first substantial labor challenge outside the US. (Read More)