Researchers: 91.7% of 376 Former NFL Players in Study Had CTE

(UPI) – Researchers at Boston University said they have identified chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the brains of more than 91% of former NFL players involved in an ongoing study of the delayed neurodegenerative disorder. Scientists at Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center confirmed in a news release Monday that they identified CTE in 345 out of 376 players in the ongoing study or 91.7% of participants. (Read More)