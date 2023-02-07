Mm-hm, Uh-Huh: AI-Powered Medical Scribes Still Can’t Understand Our Conversations

(STAT News) – While medical providers are trying to decrease physician burnout by turning to tools sold by Microsoft and others to transcribe patient-provider conversations and write visit notes, a recent study found that speech-to-text engines meant to transcribe medical conversations do not accurately record clinically relevant “non-lexical conversational sounds,” or NLCS. The difference between “uh-huh” and “uh-uh” is subtle — but very important — in a clinical context, especially when taking a medical history. However, artificial intelligence tools are still not very good at telling them apart. (Read More)