New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
February 17, 2023
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Ethics and the Marketing Authorization of Pharmaceuticals: What Happens to Ethical Issues Discovered Post-Trial and Pre-Marketing Authorization?” by Rosemarie D. L. C. Bernabe, et al.
- “The Relationship between the Perception of open Disclosure of Patient Safety Incidents, Perception of Patient Safety Culture, and Ethical Awareness in Nurses” by Yujeong Kim and Eunmi Lee
- “A qualitative Study of big Data and the Opioid Epidemic: Recommendations for Data Governance” by Elizabeth A. Evans, et al.