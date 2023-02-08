AI Tool Forecasts Lung Cancer Risk from a Single CT Scan

(MedPage Today) – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool named “Sybil” was able to forecast both short- and long-term lung cancer risk based on a single low-dose CT (LDCT) scan, researchers reported. The AI tool was trained and validated on LDCTs from the National Lung Screening Trial (NLST), according to Lecia Sequist, MD, MPH, of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, and colleagues. (Read More)