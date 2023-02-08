Health Care Bias Is Dangerous. But So Are ‘Fairness’ Algorithms

(Wired) – The majority of algorithms developed to enforce “algorithmic fairness” were built without policy and societal contexts in mind. Most define fairness in simple terms, where fairness means reducing gaps in performance or outcomes between demographic groups. Successfully enforcing fairness in AI has come to mean satisfying one of these abstract mathematical definitions while preserving as much of the accuracy of the original system as possible. (Read More)