A Crucial Group of Covid Drugs Has Stopped Working

(Wired) – Antibody drugs—also known as monoclonal antibodies—have been an important weapon against the virus. Meant to boost the immune system, these drugs have shown they can keep high-risk patients out of the hospital. Over the past two years, the FDA authorized a handful of them for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19, while Evusheld was meant as a prophylaxis. (Evusheld is given as an injection; others are a one-time infusion.) But one by one, all of them faltered as the virus mutated. (Read More)