COVID Drug Drives Viral Mutations–And Now Some Want to Halt Its Use

(Nature) – The drug, molnupiravir, works by introducing a flurry of mutations to the viral genome; this helps to clear infections. But a study1 of more than 13 million SARS-CoV-2 sequences has uncovered sequences that bear molnupiravir’s fingerprints. The study’s authors say the results suggest that molnupiravir treatment has sparked the evolution of viral lineages carrying numerous mutations that, in at least some cases, have the capacity to spread to other individuals. The study was posted on the medRxiv preprint server in January. It has not yet been peer reviewed. (Read More)