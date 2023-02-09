Seizure Drug Offers Hope of Expanding the Pool of Donor Hearts

(STAT News) – The moment a donor heart is cut off from its blood supply, transplant teams are on a race against the clock to remove it, transport it, and sew it into the recipient, all within four hours. A new way of reprogramming donor hearts could give them more time. A study published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine finds that when valproic acid, a medication to treat seizures, is infused in donor hearts, it could significantly extend — potentially double — the safe storage time of the organs. (Read More)