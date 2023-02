How Formula Companies Continue to Thwart Breastfeeding

(STAT News) – Parents around the world want what’s best for their babies. Many have heard that breastfeeding is good for their babies’ health, and most expectant mothers want to breastfeed, but many can’t attain that goal. A new series of papers published in The Lancet — of which I am a co-author — makes clear that a key reason for this is the marketing tactics of companies selling formula. (Read More)