Ready, Aim, Suck Up Mosquitoes: An ‘Insectazooka’ Aims to Find the Next Killer Virus

(NPR) – “We’re trying to focus on pathogens that just happen to be in the blood that the mosquito happened to suck up,” says Dr. Dan Olson, a research director at FunSalud and a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine. The researchers are wagering that the earlier they can spot a virus that’s circulating among people (as opposed to something the mosquitoes themselves carry, like dengue or yellow fever), the better the chances of stopping a global outbreak. That’s when you can learn a pathogen’s secrets, the scientists say — and then use that knowledge against the germs to vanquish them. (Read More)