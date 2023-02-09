Why Europe’s Drug Shortages May Get Worse

(Reuters) – While many countries around the world have reported shortages of antibiotics as respiratory infections return with a vengeance after the lifting of pandemic restrictions, the problem in Europe is particularly acute. With prices for generics regulated, many European drugmakers said they are reluctant to expand capacity at a time when the war in Ukraine has pushed up the cost of everything from energy for factories to cardboard for packaging to aluminium for bottle caps – suggesting more shortages are on the cards.