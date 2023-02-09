Study Finds Wide Variation in Organ Procurement Performance

(MedPage Today) – Addressing the wide variation in the performance of organ procurement organizations (OPOs), particularly at individual hospitals, could help to increase the organ supply, according to a retrospective cross-sectional study. Of 931 potential organ donors identified at 13 hospitals covered by two OPOs, only 242 donors, or 26%, actually had organs recovered, reported Seth Karp, MD, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues. (Read More)