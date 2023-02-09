AI Meets Embryos: The Future of IVF

(WebMD) – Planning to start or expand your family by 2033? Thanks to emerging technologies in the field of in vitro fertilization, conceiving a baby in this near future might look like something out of a science fiction movie more so than it does today. Artificial intelligence already plays a role in the complex laboratory process, and its uses are likely to grow. Precision 3D printing and advanced microscopes also have the potential to help identify embryos more likely to result in a healthy pregnancy. (Read More)