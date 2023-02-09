The Fungal Crisis Is Here and Desperately Needs Addressing

February 9, 2023

(STAT News) – Fungus-caused infections — real ones, not the ones sparking the zombie apocalypse on the popular show “The Last of Us” — pose a growing threat in the United States and around the world. Mississippi has become the latest state to report residents infected with Candida auris, a highly contagious fungus that thrives in hospitals and nursing homes. It won’t be the last and, without dedicated effort, infections and deaths will continue to pile up. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, News, Nursing, Op-Ed, Public Health

