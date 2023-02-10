Australian Researchers Find Protein in Lung That Blocks COVID Infection

(Axios) – Australian scientists announced Friday they’ve discovered a protein in the lung that sticks to the COVID-19 virus like Velcro and forms a natural protective barrier in a person’s body to block infection. Why it matters: The study, published in the journal PLOS Biology on Friday, “opens up an entirely new area of immunology research” around this receptor protein, LRRC15, and “offers a promising pathway to develop new drugs to prevent viral infection from coronaviruses like COVID-19 or deal with fibrosis in the lungs,” per a statement from the University of Sydney announcing their findings. (Read More)