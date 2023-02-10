40 Million Would Lose Abortion Access If Court Blocks Pill, Study Shows

(Axios) – 40 million more women would lose access to abortion care if a federal court revokes the use of a key drug in medication abortions, data from the abortion rights group NARAL shows. Why it matters: A U.S. District Court in Texas could decide this month to temporarily block the FDA’s authorization of mifepristone, one of two drugs used to end pregnancies. Doing so would effectively result in a nationwide ban on a method that accounts for most abortions in the U.S. (Read More)