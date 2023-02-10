Death Toll in Turkey and Syria Tops 21,000 as Mourners Crowd Cemeteries

(Wall Street Journal) – In Turkey, the death toll was 17,674 by late Thursday evening local time, according to figures provided by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay to the country’s state news agency. This surpasses the toll of a devastating 1999 earthquake that traumatized the nation and changed Turkish politics for decades. Authorities in Syria reported 3,377 deaths. Thousands more people were injured as thousands of buildings collapsed when Monday’s earthquakes—magnitude 7.8 and 7.5—hit the Syrian-Turkish border. (Read More)