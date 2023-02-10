Superbugs Control Demands Change in Farming and Medicine, U.N. Says

February 10, 2023

(Wall Street Journal) – Curbing the spread of drug-resistant pathogens will require big changes to how people grow food and treat diseases, the United Nations said. The U.N. said in a report Tuesday that disease-causing bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms—commonly known as superbugs—are developing resistance to drugs in ways that threaten agricultural production and animal health, as well as people. Deaths from drug-resistant infections could rise from one million to 10 million annually by 2050 if antimicrobial resistance continues unchecked, the report said. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Biotech, News, Public Health

Ad