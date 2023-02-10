Study Suggests DNA Sequencing Could Reduce Infant Deaths, Often Caused by Genetic Disease

(STAT News) – When researchers at Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine in San Diego examined the DNA sequencing data of 112 infants who had died, they found genetic diseases in 40% of these cases. For 30% of these conditions, there were treatments known to be helpful. And the authors concluded after a detailed review of eight deaths that five might have been avoided had researchers used genetic sequencing to diagnose these infants quickly and early. (Read More)