In a First, COVID Vaccine Is Added to Adult Immunization Schedule

(Medical Xpress) – For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults—a further sign the virus is here to stay. The addition is being made to the 2023 Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule, released Thursday by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP), an expert panel that advises the U.S. federal government on vaccination recommendations for all Americans. (Read More)