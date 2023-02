Childbirth Is Deadlier for Black Families Even When They’re Rich, Expansive Study Finds

(New York Times) – In the United States, the richest mothers and their newborns are the most likely to survive the year after childbirth — except when the family is Black, according to a groundbreaking new study of two million California births. The richest Black mothers and their babies are twice as likely to die as the richest white mothers and their babies. (Read More)