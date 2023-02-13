Syrians in Rebel-Held Northwest Saw Little Aid After Earthquakes Struck

(Wall Street Journal) – Around him, in a hospital run by an American nonprofit, dozens of other children, bloodied and bandaged, were being treated over the weekend, part of a flood of casualties from the devastating double quakes that struck the border region between Turkey and Syria. Across the Idlib region, the last major holdout of antigovernment groups from Syria’s civil war, doctors, rescue teams and relief workers say they have struggled to cope with what they described as an overwhelming catastrophe and an inability to get outside help quickly enough. (Read More)