Novavax to Sell 1.5 Million More Covid Vaccines to U.S. Government

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine, the company said, part of efforts preparing for the end of government purchases and the start of a commercial market for the shots. Novavax wouldn’t provide the monetary value of the deal or the price that the federal government would pay per dose. (Read More)