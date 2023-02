Hyped Weight Loss Drugs Raise Supply, Equity Concerns

(Axios) – Buzz from celebrities and social media influencers around the off-label use of diabetes drugs for weight loss is prompting a spike in prescriptions and concerns about cost and possible shortages. The big picture: More than 5 million prescriptions were written for Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Eli Lilly's Mounjaro for weight management in 2022, up from about 230,000 in 2019, per Komodo Health.