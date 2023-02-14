ChatGPT-Assisted Diagnosis: Is the Future Suddenly Here?

(STAT News) – The notion that people will regularly use computers to diagnose their own illnesses has been discussed for decades. Of course, millions of people try to do that today, consulting Dr. Google, though often with little success. Given the low quality of many online health sources, such searches may even be harmful. Some governments have even launched “Don’t Google It” campaigns to urge people not to use the internet for health concerns. But the internet may suddenly become a lot more helpful for people who want to determine what is wrong with them. ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence chatbot, has the potential to be a game-changer with medical diagnosis. (Read More)