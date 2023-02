‘It Is a Balance’: Scientists Grapple with Ethics of Cutting-Edge Stem Cell Research

(STAT News) – These brain models were a useful tool to better understand conditions such as autism and schizophrenia, which could help researchers develop and test new treatments. But the work raised profound questions. What happens if brain organoids become conscious of their own existence? Would these cell growths be classified as people, animal models, or something else? (Read More)