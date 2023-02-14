Lasers, Robots, and Tiny Electrodes Are Transforming Treatment of Severe Epilepsy

(NPR) – There are a growing number of patients like Tom. Their stories show how new technology is changing the way doctors assess and treat drug-resistant epilepsy, which affects more than a quarter of the roughly 3 million people in the U.S. with the disorder. Technological advances include not only tiny electrodes and lasers, but MRI machines that provide high-resolution images during surgery, and implanted devices that can stop a seizure in its tracks. (Read More)