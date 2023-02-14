A Novel Male Birth Control Could Be an ‘On-Off Switch for Sperm’

(Wired) – Before a sperm can fertilize an egg, it faces a long journey: Propelled by the back and forth movement of its tail, it needs to swim all the way through the female reproductive tract to the fallopian tube, where it meets an egg. But in a new study, researchers who want to develop on-demand male contraceptives say they’ve figured out a way to prevent pregnancy: temporarily stop the sperm from swimming.

In a paper published today in Nature Communications, the researchers announced that when they injected 52 male mice with an experimental compound called TDI-11861, it temporarily inhibited an enzyme that helps sperm move. (Read More)