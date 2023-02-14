Researchers Use Fitbits, Apple Watches to Help Detect Parkinson’s Disease

February 14, 2023

(UPI) – Researchers have developed a new method to detect early signs of Parkinson’s disease by monitoring movements of patients during sleep by using available wearable technology, like Apple Watches or Fitbits, according to a study published in the journal Movement Disorders. While the connection between Isolated rapid-eye-movement sleep behavior disorder and Parkinson’s disease has been established, the researchers say, methods to gather accurate data to detect Parkinson’s risk in individuals have not been available. (Read More)

