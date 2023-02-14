A Rare Marburg Outbreak Sparks a Race Against Time to Test Vaccines and Drugs

(STAT News) – A Marburg fever outbreak in Equatorial Guinea is galvanizing efforts to test drugs and vaccines for a virus that currently has none. But every day counts, warned experts who gathered electronically on Tuesday to try to chart a course for the work.

The outbreak is believed to have begun in early January, but the confirmation that the Marburg virus was responsible for the growing cluster of people sick with hemorrhagic fever-like illness was only confirmed on Monday. To date nine people have died; all were epidemiologically linked. Another 16 people with some symptoms are in quarantine. (Read More)