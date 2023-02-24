A New Edition of Journal of Medical Humanities Is Now Available

February 24, 2023

Journal of Medical Humanities (vol. 42, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Visual Representations of Physical Trauma: A Medical Pedagogy” by Caroline Wellbery
  • “Lacan on Trauma and Causality: A Psychoanalytic Critique of Post-Traumatic Stress/Growth” by Colin Wright
  • “Silent Voices: Exploring Narratives of Women’s Experiences of Health Care Professional Responses to Domestic Violence and Abuse” by Julie McGarry and Kathryn Hinsliff-Smith

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Mental Health

Ad