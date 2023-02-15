When Your Boss Is Tracking Your Brain

(Wall Street Journal) – Employers can track workers’ emails, computer keystrokes and calls. What happens when they routinely start tracking employees’ brains? Nita Farahany, 46, has been studying the possibility for years. A professor of law and philosophy at Duke University School of Law, Dr. Farahany has long been intrigued by potential legal challenges posed by devices in the workplace that measure electrical activity in the brain. (Read More)