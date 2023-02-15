Health Concerns Grow in East Palestine, Ohio, After Train Derailment

(NPR) – Health and environmental concerns are mounting in East Palestine, Ohio, after several derailed train cars released toxic fumes last week. On Feb. 3, about 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train went off track in Ohio, causing a days-long fire in the area. Ten of the 50 derailed cars contained hazardous chemicals including butyl acrylate and vinyl chloride, which were among combustible liquids that authorities feared could set off a major explosion. (Read More)