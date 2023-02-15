Panel Backs Moving Opioid Antidote Narcan Over the Counter

(Associated Press) – The overdose-reversing drug naloxone should be made available over the counter to aid the national response to the opioid crisis, U.S. health advisers said Wednesday. The expert panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously in favor of the switch after a full-day of presentations and discussions centered on whether untrained users would be able to safely and effectively use the nasal spray in emergency situations. (Read More)